

Melissa Hansen, CTV News Winnipeg





An early morning fire near Health Sciences Centre caused delays in the Tuesday morning commute.

Crews were called to the incident Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Ross Avenue between Sherbrook and Isabel Streets.

Upon arrival, CTV News observed a white house with smoke pouring from the roof.

In a Tweet just after 6 a.m., the City of Winnipeg advised the road was closed and asked that people find alternate routes.

The street re-opened just after 7 a.m., but crews remained on the scene.

CTV News has reached out to the city for details on the fire but have not heard back.

More to come...

With files from Alex Brown