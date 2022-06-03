Early-morning fire temporarily closed Winnipeg intersection

An early-morning fire in Winnipeg’s North End on Friday caused temporary road closures in the area.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on Selkirk Avenue, with Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews quickly extinguishing it.

The intersection of Selkirk Avenue and Powers Street was closed for over an hour, but has since reopened.

No one was hurt, but the building sustained minor structural and water damage.

Brian McCorriston, District Chief with the WFPS, said it was mostly just the front part of the building affected by the fire.