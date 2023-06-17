Early morning fires in Winnipeg send 6 to hospital

Six people were taken to hospital, including two in critical condition, following two Saturday morning fires in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the first fire at an apartment building in the 400 block of Kennedy Street around 4:40 a.m.

When crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Using ladders, firefighters rescued four people. Three people were taken to the hospital – one in critical condition and two and in stable condition.

The WFPS had the fire under control just before 5:30 a.m.

A Winnipeg Transit bus was used as a temporary shelter for displaced residents, with the City of Winnipeg’s emergency social services team helping 18 residents find somewhere to stay until they can go back home.

The WFPS was called to the second, unrelated fire around 5:10 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of Furby Street. When crews got there, they found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters rescued one person, with two others evacuating on their own. Three people were taken to the hospital – one in critical condition and two in stable condition.

Firefighters attacked the fire from outside the home. Once it was safe to go inside, they switched to an interior attack. Crews had the fire under control by 6:22 a.m.

The causes of both fires are under investigation. Both the apartment building and home sustained significant damage.