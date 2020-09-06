WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service extinguished a fire at a home on Harbison Avenue West early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the house, located on Harbison Avenue West between Roch Street and Brazier Street, at 2:20 a.m.

WFPS said smoke was coming from the home when firefighters arrived. Crews launched an offensive attack, with WFPS declaring the fire under control at 2:41 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and no damage estimates are available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

With a wind warning in effect for much of southern Manitoba, the WFPS is also reminding residents that open-air fires are not allowed in Winnipeg when the wind exceeds 25 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada is predicting high winds Sunday afternoon, with gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour forecasted.