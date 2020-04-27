WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reporting a house fire Monday morning on Leila Avenue likely originated in the laundry room.

According to a news release, crews responded to a home in the 500 block of Leila Avenue at around 3:17 a.m. Firefighters encountered smoke and flames coming from the home.

They fought the fire from inside and declared it under control about half an hour later. There were no occupants in the home and no injuries reported.

Preliminary observations suggest the fire began in the laundry room. No damage estimate is available

The city has the following tips on reducing the chance of laundry-related fires in the home;