Early morning house fire in North End likely started in laundry room: WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says a fire at this home on Leila Ave. Monday morning likely began in the laundry room. (Image: Alex Brown: CTV News/Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reporting a house fire Monday morning on Leila Avenue likely originated in the laundry room.
According to a news release, crews responded to a home in the 500 block of Leila Avenue at around 3:17 a.m. Firefighters encountered smoke and flames coming from the home.
They fought the fire from inside and declared it under control about half an hour later. There were no occupants in the home and no injuries reported.
Preliminary observations suggest the fire began in the laundry room. No damage estimate is available
The city has the following tips on reducing the chance of laundry-related fires in the home;
- Have your dryer installed and serviced by a professional to ensure it is in good working order;
- Do not use the dryer without a lint filter and always clean the filter after each load of laundry ;
- Periodically check the venting system to ensure there is no lint buildup and it is not damaged, crushed or restricted;
- Make sure the outdoor vent flap opens when the dryer is running; and,
- Never leave a dryer running when away from your home