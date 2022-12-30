Early-morning house fire prompts Winnipeg road closure

The fire took place at a vacant home on Selkirk Avenue. (Source: Ken Gabel/CTV News) The fire took place at a vacant home on Selkirk Avenue. (Source: Ken Gabel/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress

Democrats in Congress released six years' worth of former U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns on Friday, the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political norms when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island