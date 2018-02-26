

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP officers are investigating a homicide after an abandoned vehicle prompted the community to search for a man, later found dead.

Police said they were told of the vehicle, found on the road to the Easterville Airport, on Saturday around 12:45 p.m.

Officers who searched the vehicle found blood, prompting members of the community to join police in a search for the 30-year-old man who was last known to be driving it.

He was found dead on Sunday, and police said the death is suspicious.

Investigators believe the crime was not random, and said public safety is not at risk.

The investigation continues.