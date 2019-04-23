Featured
Ecole Bannatyne put in hold and secure after package found on playground
(Source: Simon Stones/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 11:57AM CST
A school in west Winnipeg was put in a hold and secure Tuesday as police investigated a suspicious item.
A note to parents of students at École Bannatyne read that a suspicious item was found on the playground, assuring them that students were safe and being kept inside.
The note said students would be dismissed from the school’s back doors facing Wallasey Street.
