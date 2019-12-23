WINNIPEG -- It appears the first five days of edibles being on shelves at pot stores in Winnipeg were successful.

It didn’t take long for people to get their hands on a variety of cannabis 2.0 products from gummies and chocolates to oil vape pens.

Some stores in the city saying many of the products they ordered in are now sold out.

CEO of Delta 9 Cannabis, John Arbuthnot, said edibles have been a hit with consumers.

“Products are selling incredibly well, in some cases as fast as we can get them onto shelves,” said Arbuthnot.

In a news release Delta 9 said it made just under $53,000 on cannabis 2.0 products in the five-day span, which was roughly 9.5 per cent of sales for the week.

It also pointed out that 51 per cent of those sales were connected to oil vapes and 49 per cent were from edible products like gummies and chocolates.

Arbuthnot said they haven’t sold out of all cannabis 2.0 products, but some specific brands have been selling out.

“It’s incredible to see the number of people who are coming into stores just seeking these type of products.”

He feels there will be another surge for new products like topicals and drinkables once they hit stores as well.

STORES SELLING OUT

The popularity of edible products is being felt throughout Winnipeg.

Garden Variety’s Seasons location told CTV News its gummy products were sold out by Saturday and as of Monday afternoon there are no edible products in store. Customers there have been told to expect more by next week.

The store also said vape pens sold out rather quickly as well.

CTV News also spoke with a Tokyo Smoke location and it said that edible products were flying off the shelves and some stores even sold out within 20 minutes.