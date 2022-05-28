Edmonton Oil Kings rout Winnipeg Ice 7-1 to reach WHL final

Carter Souch scored two goals and added two assists to lead the Edmonton Oil Kings past the Winnipeg Ice 7-1 Friday to advance to the Ed Chynoweth Cup final after winning their WHL Eastern Conference final series 4-1.

Jake Neighbours and Kaiden Guhle also scored two goals each for Edmonton, while Jakub Demek potted home the Oil Kings' other marker.

Connor McClennon scored Winnipeg's lone goal with the game well out of hand at the 17:20 mark of the third period to make the final score 7-1.

Dylan Guenther also had four points for Edmonton, assisting on four goals.

This Eastern Conference final was a battle between the WHL's top two regular-season teams.

The Ice topped the league with 111 points while the Oil Kings finished with 104.

Edmonton now awaits the winner of the Seattle Thunderbirds-Kamloops Blazers series in the Western Conference final.

The Blazers have a 3-2 series advantage after Daylan Kuefler scored the game-winner 5:39 into overtime to give Kamloops a 4-3 win Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2022.