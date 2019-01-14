It's been nearly 4 months since recreational cannabis became legal in Canada, and the young industry is looking to hire.

"The demands are quite high for people," said Daniel Bean from cannabis producer/retailer Delta 9.

"We're looking to hire on multiple fronts. We have our cultivation facility we're hiring for, and then we have our retail storefronts that we're hiring for. Front end staff, management staff," Bean said.

To help fill those open positions, Delta 9 came to Red River College Monday for a careers and education in cannabis job fair.

It brings students face to face with industry employers like Delta 9 and it allows them to sign up for the college's ‘Cannabis 101’ course, soon to begin a second semester.

"What we're doing is very industry driven, so we won't develop anything unless we know that industry has a place for employment," said Rebecca Chartrand from Red River College. "So our role is to develop the workforce to help growth into the industry."

Alex Hartung just signed up for the course. The business administration student says he has big dreams of succeeding in the cannabis industry, dreams he hopes the college can help him fulfill.

"Let's face it," said Hartung, "When you go to college and you're in a course with 200, 400 students, what makes you different from them. What sets you apart from the pack? And I think a course like the cannabis 101, and eventually the bud tending course, it will be courses like that that really bolster you and set you apart."

Daniel Bean from Delta 9 agrees. "This is a new industry. And as long as we see that you're passionate, and want to be a part of the industry, that's the main thing."