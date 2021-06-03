WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s education minister and deputy public health officer will give an update on what the rest of the school year will look like Thursday afternoon.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen and Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will speak at a news conference at 1:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Students in Winnipeg and Brandon have been in remote learning since May 12 due to rising COVID-19 cases in those cities. The Garden Valley and Red River Valley school divisions switched to remote learning on May 18.

On May 27, Manitoba extended the remote learning period to June 7 for Winnipeg and Brandon, and June 9 for the other school divisions, saying at the time the province was not in a position to send students back to class.

-With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Simon Stones

This is a developing story. More details to come.