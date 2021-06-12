Advertisement
Eight-foot snake on the loose in Fort Rouge area
Published Saturday, June 12, 2021 8:08PM CST
WINNIPEG -- A large snake was spotted in the Fort Rouge area Saturday and remains on the loose.
According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the snake was initially seen in the 600 block of Ebby Avenue earlier in the day. Police said the snake is white in colour and approximately eight-feet long.
The Animal Services Agency attended the area but were unable to find the snake.
Residents are asked to call 911 if they see the snake.