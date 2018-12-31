

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





For many people a new year signifies a fresh start and a time for change, and in Winnipeg there’s a number of events going on to help people start the year off with a bang.

From fireworks to a ‘Brew Year Party’, here are eight ways Winnipeggers can ring in the year to come:

1. Festivities at The Forks: Residents can take part in a number of free activities at The Forks beginning at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, such as snow sculpting and a photo booth. There will be a family countdown and mini fireworks display at 8 p.m. at the Winnipeg sign at CN Stage and Field, and the main fireworks show will take place at midnight at The Forks Historic Port. For more information go to: www.theforks.com/nye

2. Party like the Irish: Winnipeggers are invited to ring in the new year with the Irish Association of Manitoba. The event takes place at 654 Erin Street from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature a live stream from Dublin at 6 p.m. (midnight in Ireland). The event, which includes a meal, costs $5 for kids over two, $10 for members and $15 for non-members. If you want to attend contact 204-406-8103 or tarabailey76@gmail.com.

3. Manitobans for Human Rights Party: Start off the new year at the Manitobans for Human Rights party. The event, which costs $25, will include two firework displays, one at 8 p.m. and one at midnight. The party begins at 7 p.m. and takes place at 907-500 Tache Avenue. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

4. The Trews concert: The Trews will be performing a New Year’s Eve concert at the Club Regent Event Centre. The show begins at 9 p.m. and tickets, available on Ticketmaster, range in cost from $51.45 to $61.95.

5. New Year’s Eve at The Good Will – Social Club: Fourth Quarter Records is putting on a New Year’s Eve party at The Good Will – Social Club featuring 3peat and Charlie Fettah, as well as DJs Co-op and Hunnicutt. This 18-and-over event starts at 10 p.m., with doors opening at 9 p.m., and ends at 2 a.m. Advance tickets cost $20 and are available at Showpass.

6. Resolution NYE Gala: Birchwood Infiniti is hosting the Resolution NYE Gala at the Radisson Downtown Hotel from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. The gala will feature a live auction and 50/50 draw with the proceeds going to the K9 Advocates of Manitoba. Tickets cost $39.99 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

7. Brew Year Party: The Canadian Brewhouse is holding a Happy Brew Year Party, with a pizza buffet, champagne toast and a DJ. Partygoers are asked to dress in black and white for the event, which starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m. Tickets cost $20 and are available on Eventbrite.

8. Staying in on New Year’s Eve: For those who don’t want to brave the frigid temperatures this New Year’s Eve, the Winnipeg Jets will be playing the Edmonton Oilers at 8 p.m.