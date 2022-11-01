Einarson crew trips New Zealand, Gushue beat by U.S. at Pan Continental Championship

Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson shouts directions to her teammates in the bronze medal game against Team Sweden at CN Centre during the Women's World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on Sunday, March 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson shouts directions to her teammates in the bronze medal game against Team Sweden at CN Centre during the Women's World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on Sunday, March 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: With Ont. Premier Ford's approach, everyone will lose

In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes: 'Ontario Premier Doug Ford pretends to care about families and about the inflation that is robbing their purchasing power. Yet when he has the choice, instead of helping workers, he attacks them, removes their rights and tramples their ability to get a fair wage that would enable them to afford to live decently.'

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island