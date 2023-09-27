Winnipeg

    • Einarson in early form in 15-3 win over Zimmerman at Pointsbet Invitational

    Canada's Skipper Kerri Einarson in action during the bronze medal match between Canada and Sweden of the LGT World Women's Curling Championship at Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP) Canada's Skipper Kerri Einarson in action during the bronze medal match between Canada and Sweden of the LGT World Women's Curling Championship at Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP)
    OAKVILLE, Ont -

    Reigning Canadian women's champion Kerri Einarson cruised to a 15-3 win over Josie Zimmerman on Wednesday in the opening draw of the Pointsbet Invitational curling tournament.

    Einarson's team from Gimli, Man., went up 5-0 after a steal of four in the second end, and put the game out of reach with six in the sixth end.

    The team curled 91 per cent, with Einarson leading the way at 98 per cent.

    In other scores from the opening draw, Kaitlyn Lawes thumped Abby Marks 11-5, Kayla Skrlik edged Danielle Inglis 7-6 and Clancy Grandy beat Hollie Duncan 6-5 in an extra end.

    The Pointsbet Invitational is the first Season of Champions event of the season. The March Madness-style single-elimination format has 16-team draws featuring many of Canada's top men's and women's rinks.

    Top-ranked Einarson will play Skrlik in the next round, while Grandy will face Lawes.

    The opening draw of the men's event was scheduled for later Wednesday.

