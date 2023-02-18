Einarson opens Tournament of Hearts four-peat bid with a victory

Defending champion Kerri Einarson opened the Canadian women's curling championship with an 11-8 win over Quebec Laurie St-Georges on Friday.

Einarson scored four points in the eighth end to take a commanding lead. Quebec shook hands after nine ends.

Einarson's team is chasing a fourth straight national title.

Only the Colleen Jones foursome from 2001 to 2004 has won four consecutive women's championships.

In other results in Friday evening's opening draw, B.C.'s Clancy Grandy beat Prince Edward Island's Marie Christianson 10-6, Nova Scotia's Christina Black defeated Saskatchewan's Robyn Silvernagle 12-7 and Kaitlyn Lawes' wild-card team downed Alberta's Kayla Skrlik 8-5.

The winner of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Feb. 26 represents Canada at the world championship March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden.