Einarson set for trip to Sweden seeking first world curling title
CALGARY -- Kerri Einarson looked at Facebook on Friday and saw a memory flash on the screen from March 2020, before life as she knew it came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There she was standing in Winnipeg's Fort Rouge Curling Club, preparing for her first women's world curling championship.
Einarson's team travelled to Prince George, B.C., and "all of a sudden it was cancelled," Einarson said Friday at the Fort Rouge while preparing for the 2023 women's world curling championship in Sandviken, Sweden.
"When we got the phone call, we were pretty upset. I had quite a few tears and felt very angry. But now, having this opportunity, It's an absolutely amazing feeling."
Fresh off winning a record-tying fourth Canadian women's championship, Einarson, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Harris are jetting off to Sweden in pursuit of their first world title.
Canada opens the tournament on Friday, March 18 in the first match of round-robin play against host Sweden. The playoffs start on March 25.
"Our No. 1 goal is to bring gold back to Canada," said Einarson, of Gimli, Man. "We have some unfinished business to take care of."
The Einarson foursome missed out on the chance to compete at worlds in 2020 due to the pandemic, then placed a disappointing sixth at the 2021 world championships held inside the Calgary bubble.
Perhaps the hardest loss came last year in Prince George, B.C., when South Korea stole points in the last two ends to knock Canada out of contention for gold.
Einarson and her crew settled for bronze.
"The bronze medal last year was another kind of step up the ladder for them," said Colleen Jones, skip of the only other Canadian women's team to win four consecutive Scotties Tournament of Hearts (2001-2004). "And the world championships are just hard, period
"I mean, every team there is a strong, strong team not afraid of anybody."
Some Canadians may still think this is the most dominant curling nation on the planet, but Canada has won just two of the last 13 women's worlds. Jennifer Jones skipped the last Canadian team to win a women's world title back in 2018.
"There's definitely no free spaces on the bingo card at worlds," Sweeting said. "Everyone's going to be really tough."
Traditionally, international curling teams have held an advantage over their Canadian competition due to roster stability. They've trained with the world championship as their goal -- as opposed to Canadian rinks also eying the Scotties -- and have tended to stay together as teams as opposed to playing musical chairs.
But Einarson and her teammates got together in 2018. And the chemistry is evident.
"Winning just makes you feel a little invincible, and now they've had that for four straight years together," Colleen Jones said. "They've all got the same experience. And that's what the European teams always had, right?"
Well, they used to. But this year, reigning world champion Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland lost two members of her team to retirement in Esther Neuenschwander and Melanie Barbezat.
"We know that Silvana is an amazing player, and if the team is struggling before her, she's usually able to stand on her head," Birchard said. "So, we're definitely going to have to play our best against them.
"They definitely present a challenge."
Briar Schwaller-Hurlimann and Carole Howard are the two new faces on Team Switzerland.
"That's been an incredibly strong foursome," Jones said. "But now they've got two newbies on the team, and how will they perform? Who knows?
"Kerri's team has four years together and that will serve them well."
The one question mark for Team Einarson is the status of Harris, who shot 97 per cent at lead in the Canadian final.
Harris, 30, was six-months pregnant at the Scotties and will be seven months when the playoffs start in Sweden.
Fifth Krysten Karwacki is ready to step in if needed.
"If anything did go south, and I couldn't play for whatever reason, I really trust her going in for me and playing with the girls," Harris said. "And I know she'd do a really great job.
"So, there's that peace of mind, but I'm going to try and play the whole thing if I can to keep going with it."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Bringing it back into balance': Provinces welcome bail reform promise, continue push for reverse onus
Some provincial justice ministers say the federal government's commitment this week to changing parts of the Criminal Code will bring 'back into balance' some 'unintended consequences' of 2019 bail reform.
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say
A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
Quake swarms at neighbouring Alaska volcanoes raise concerns
Not one but two volcanoes on the same island in Alaska's Aleutian chain were rocked by earthquakes on Friday, prompting concerns about a possible eruption.
Technology behind ChatGPT shows signs of human-like intelligence: study
Is GPT-3, the technology behind ChatGPT, actually intelligent? Or is it just an algorithm passively feeding on a lot of text and predicting what word comes next? Two German researchers ran a series of experiments to find out.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
SunnyD controversy: There is now a vodka-based version of the product previously marketed to kids
A product marketed to kids as an alternative to orange juice and 'purple stuff' is being sold to that same generation, this time as an alcoholic drink.
Regina
-
Highways closed, WHL, SJHL games postponed following blizzard in southern Sask.
Blizzard conditions continued to affect travel across the southern half of the province on Saturday.
-
Regina Bypass closed due to crash involving semis
Police and firefighters in Regina are on scene of a 'major collision' involving multiple semi trailers.
-
1 person injured following house fire on Quebec Street: Regina fire
Firefighters are investigating after one person received minor burns following a house fire in central Regina.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon rolling out green carts starting Monday
The City of Saskatoon said it will be delivering green carts and kitchen pail starter kits to homes around the city beginning on March 13.
-
'Be part of a good, wholesome event': Saskatoon’s seedy Saturday returns
Saskatoon’s seed exchange and eco-fair will return after several years of pandemic measures kept the event closed.
-
'I just want safe, legal access': Health Canada denies terminally-ill Saskatoon man's 'magic mushroom' treatment
A terminally-ill Saskatoon man who was the first person in Canada to receive an exemption to take magic mushrooms now says the federal agency is denying his request to continue his treatments.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in the city's south end
Timmins police are investigating an incident involving a firearm that took place in the city’s south end Friday afternoon.
-
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect may still be in Sault, police say
Sault police say an 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted by police in relation to an incident on Pine Street may still be in the city.
Edmonton
-
Autopsies find pair killed by 'multiple' gunshot wounds: police
Police have confirmed two people who died earlier this week were fatally shot.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Bottcher remains in contention at Brier after Friday night loss to Manitoba
Kevin Koe's Team Alberta was knocked out of contention at the Brier Friday afternoon, but the province still has hope thanks to Brendan Bottcher and his Wild Card #1 rink.
Toronto
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
Toronto police investigating fatal stabbing at Etobicoke banquet hall
One person has died after being stabbed Friday night during an altercation at a banquet hall in Etobicoke.
-
Toronto Blue Jays introduce $20 'outfield district' tickets
Professional baseball returns to Toronto next month and the Blue Jays are introducing a new type of ticket for fans eager to check out the redesigned Rogers Centre.
Calgary
-
Calgary police seek public assistance locating missing Manitoba man
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to locate a man who was reported missing early Thursday morning.
-
Bottcher remains in contention at Brier after Friday night loss to Manitoba
Kevin Koe's Team Alberta was knocked out of contention at the Brier Friday afternoon, but the province still has hope thanks to Brendan Bottcher and his Wild Card #1 rink.
-
Humane Society barks back after pet store social media post
The Calgary Humane Society clarified a statement by a Calgary pet store on social media Friday.
Montreal
-
Quebec truckers worry SAAQ hold-up will force them to park their rigs
As frustrated motorists continue to deal with long lineups at Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ), truck drivers are worried that they won't be able to leave the province come April 1.
-
Racialized communities share stories of grief and loss with Montreal police chief
At a church in Little Burgundy Friday night, crime victims from Montreal's Black and racialized communities gathered to share their stories with city officials -- including the new police chief, Fady Dagher.
-
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Ottawa
-
'It's been a long 3 years': Ottawa Public Health reflects on anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic
The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. The same day, Ottawa Public Health announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
-
Here's when Ottawa could see snow over March Break
It's a cloudy start to the March Break in Ottawa, but a winter storm could disrupt some travel plans at the start of the work week.
-
Eastern Ontario residents support proposal for permanent daylight saving time
An American bill has been reintroduced to keep daylight saving time (DST) permanently; a change many Canadians say they would like to see.
Atlantic
-
Clocks move forward Sunday; nor'easter to watch for next week
A weekend with generally fair March weather is in store for the Maritimes ahead of a nor’easter that is likely to have some impact on the region.
-
Cape Breton police issue emergency alert after early morning shooting in Sydney Mines
An emergency alert was issued around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, after police say there was an early morning shooting incident on Barrington Street in Sydney Mines, N.S.
-
Police seek suspects in Saint John stabbing
Saint John Police are looking for suspects and witnesses after an early morning stabbing incident.
Kitchener
-
Police say relay and reprogramming thefts are on the rise in Waterloo region, here are the most-targeted vehicles
Police believe tech-savvy thieves are behind the theft of two vehicles from Cambridge this week.
-
Woolwich road closed after collision
Police have closed Bridge Street in Woolwich Township following a collision that saw a vehicle leave the roadway.
-
Firearm brandished at male walking in Cambridge: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after a male said he was approached by an unknown group of people in Cambridge who brandished a firearm.
Vancouver
-
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.
-
Environmental groups celebrate as ExxonMobil gives up oil exploration permits in B.C.
Environmental groups are celebrating after ExxonMobil relinquished offshore oil and gas exploration permits in British Columbia dating back more than 50 years.
-
Beware of basic airfare: Vancouver dad out thousands after daughter breaks leg, can't travel
A Vancouver father is pleading with Air Canada for a compassionate exemption to its strict flight change and cancellation rules, after his young daughter broke her leg, making it impossible to take their long-awaited flights to the U.K. over spring break.
Vancouver Island
-
Environmental groups celebrate as ExxonMobil gives up oil exploration permits in B.C.
Environmental groups are celebrating after ExxonMobil relinquished offshore oil and gas exploration permits in British Columbia dating back more than 50 years.
-
'Saved my life': Victoria's 'Tiny Town' housing site closing down in September
A temporary housing facility that's been lauded as a success in Victoria has been granted an extension for the second and final time.
-
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.