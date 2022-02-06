Einarson, Team Canada defeat New Brunswick's Crawford, advance to Scotties final

Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson reacts to a rock as they play Wild Card 1 in Page playoff action at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson reacts to a rock as they play Wild Card 1 in Page playoff action at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island