Einarson tops fellow Canadian Homan to win HearingLife Tour Challenge curling event

Kerri Einarson took down Rachel Homan 5-4 in an all-Canadian women's final at the HearingLife Tour Challenge curling tournament on Sunday.

Ottawa's Homan held a 3-1 lead after four ends before Einarson of Gimli, Man., got rolling at the season-opening Grand Slam of Curling event.

Einarson's rink took a 4-3 lead after six ends, with Homan answering back with a single in the seventh. But in the eighth and final end, it was Einarson who pulled one out for the victory.

The four-time Canadian champions had Dawn McEwen filling in at second this week for Shannon Birchard (injury). Team alternate Krysten Karwacki played lead in place of Briane Harris (suspension).

Earlier in the day, Scotland's Bruce Mouat defeated Canada's Brad Gushue 10-3 in the men's final.

Mouat scored five points in the seventh end to make put the game out of reach, with Gushue's rink conceding before the eighth and final end.

Mouat held a 3-0 edge after three ends before Gushue of St. John's, N.L., scored two in the fourth to close the gap.

Mouat answered with two more in the fifth end, with Gushue making it a 5-3 game after six.

Gushue beat Winnipeg's Matt Dunstone 7-3 in Saturday night's semifinals to make the final, while Mouat topped Winnipeg's Mike McEwen 6-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2024.