

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a 73-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of her 85-year-old husband.

Police were called to a complex in the 1700 block of Henderson Highway on Saturday morning to check on an elderly man.

By the time police arrived, the man was dead, and had “obvious stab wounds,” police said.

His wife was taken into police custody.

Investigators believe the couple got into a fight on July 15, 2018 that ended with the man being stabbed fatally in the upper body.

The man has been identified as Hans George Scheppner.

His wife, Anne-Dore Maria Scheppner, is charged with second degree murder.