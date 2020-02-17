WINNIPEG -- An 81-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene of a head-on collision near Steinbach.

The crash happened on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. along Highway 52, east of Steinbach. RCMP say an SUV was trying to pass a vehicle when it collided head-on with a car traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old man from Steinbach, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. RCMP said charges against him are pending.

The driver of the car, a 78-year-old man from La Broquerie, was taken to hospital in critical condition. The 81-year-old woman was a passenger in the car.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.