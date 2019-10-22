Incumbents reigned supreme in Manitoba during the 2019 federal election.

Manitobans voted to elect candidates from incumbent parties in 11 of the 14 ridings in the province, meaning only three ridings changed hands.

The following incumbent candidates will be heading back to the House of Commons:

Conservative Larry Maguire in Brandon-Souris;

NDP Niki Ashton in Churchill-Keewatinook Aski;

Conservative Ted Falk in Provencher;

Conservative James Bezan in Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman;

Conservative Candice Bergen in Portage-Lisgar;

NDP Daniel Blaikie in Elmwood Transcona;

Liberal Dan Vandal in Saint Boniface-Saint Vital;

Liberal Kevin Lamoureux in Winnipeg North;

Liberal Terry Duguid in Winnipeg South; and

Liberal Jim Carr in Winnipeg South Centre.

Daniel Mazier held on to the Dauphin – Swan River Neepawa riding for the Conservatives. It was previously held by the Tory Robert Sopuck.

All of the seats that changed hands in Manitoba were as a result of Liberal losses.

The newly-elected MPs in Manitoba are:

Conservative Raquel Dancho in Kildonan-St. Paul, who unseated MaryAnn Mihychuk, a Liberal who for a time served as a cabinet minister;

Conservative Marty Morantz in Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley, who took the riding from Liberal incumbent Doug Eyolfson, and beat independent candidate and former Conservative MP Steven Fletcher by a wide margin; and

NDP Leah Gazan in Winnipeg Centre, who beat Liberal Robert-Falcon Ouellette by 2,459 votes.

In total, Manitobans elected seven Conservative candidates, four Liberal candidates and three NDP candidates.