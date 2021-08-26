Advertisement
Election 2021 Riding Profile: Charleswood–St. James–Assiniboia–Headingley
Share:
WINNIPEG -- Manitobans can find out more information on the riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley, including who is running, the riding's political history and demographics.
Candidates
(* denotes incumbent)
- Doug Eyolfson (Liberals)
- Angela Van Hussen (People’s Party of Canada)
- *Marty Morantz (Conservative Party of Canada)
- Vanessa Parks (Green Party)
2019 Federal Election
In 2019, Marty Morantz won the seat for the Conservatives, defeating Liberal incumbent Doug Eyolfson by just over 2,417 votes
History
• The riding was created in 1996 as Charleswood – Assiniboine.
• In the 1997, former CBC reporter John Harvard won the seat for the Liberals.
• In 1998, the riding’s name was changed to Charleswood-St.James-Assiniboia.
• Harvard served two terms in the riding until he retired in 2004. He was then appointed Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba.
• In 2004, Conservative Steven Fletcher beat Liberal Glen Murray, the former mayor of Winnipeg.
• In 2015, the riding was renamed to Charleswood-St.James-Assiniboia-Headingley.
• Steven Fletcher won the riding four times in a row before losing the seat to Liberal Doug Eyolfson in 2015. Fletcher returned in 2019, running as a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada.
Boundaries
• The east portion of the riding includes Winnipeg’s west-most neighbourhoods including St. James, Charleswood, and Westwood.
• The riding includes River West Park, Southboine, Ridgedale, Marlton, and Headingley.
• The Assiniboine River snakes through the middle of the riding.
Industries
• The riding is home to the Royal Canadian Airforce 17-Wing.
• It includes one of two Boeing plants in Winnipeg. The aerospace manufacturer said it employs more than 1,400 people in the Winnipeg area.
• The riding includes the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.
Demographics
Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data
• The riding has a population of 82,574
• Average income in the riding is $52,996
• 10.2 per cent of the population identify as a visible minority
• 9.8 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous