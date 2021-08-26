WINNIPEG -- Manitobans can find out more information on the riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley, including who is running, the riding's political history and demographics.

Candidates

(* denotes incumbent)

2019 Federal Election

In 2019, Marty Morantz won the seat for the Conservatives, defeating Liberal incumbent Doug Eyolfson by just over 2,417 votes

History

• The riding was created in 1996 as Charleswood – Assiniboine.

• In the 1997, former CBC reporter John Harvard won the seat for the Liberals.

• In 1998, the riding’s name was changed to Charleswood-St.James-Assiniboia.

• Harvard served two terms in the riding until he retired in 2004. He was then appointed Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba.

• In 2004, Conservative Steven Fletcher beat Liberal Glen Murray, the former mayor of Winnipeg.

• In 2015, the riding was renamed to Charleswood-St.James-Assiniboia-Headingley.

• Steven Fletcher won the riding four times in a row before losing the seat to Liberal Doug Eyolfson in 2015. Fletcher returned in 2019, running as a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada.

Boundaries

• The east portion of the riding includes Winnipeg’s west-most neighbourhoods including St. James, Charleswood, and Westwood.

• The riding includes River West Park, Southboine, Ridgedale, Marlton, and Headingley.

• The Assiniboine River snakes through the middle of the riding.

Industries

• The riding is home to the Royal Canadian Airforce 17-Wing.

• It includes one of two Boeing plants in Winnipeg. The aerospace manufacturer said it employs more than 1,400 people in the Winnipeg area.

• The riding includes the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data

• The riding has a population of 82,574

• Average income in the riding is $52,996

• 10.2 per cent of the population identify as a visible minority

• 9.8 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous