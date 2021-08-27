WINNIPEG -- Find out who's running in Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman and read about the riding's political history and demographics.

Candidates

Note: a * indicates an incumbent candidate.

James Bezan – Conservative Party of Canada*

Wayne James – Green Party of Canada

Ian Kathwaroon – People’s Party of Canada

Detlev Regelsky – Liberal Party of Canada

Margaret Smith - NDP

2019 Federal Election

Conservative incumbent James Bezan kept his seat thanks to steady support from the riding, winning the election with more than 60 per cent of the vote. Bezan has held the seat since 2004.

History

Selkirk – Interlake – Eastman was created in 1976 from the Portage-Selkirk and Winnipeg South Centre ridings.

The riding first elected the New Democratic Party, but swung to the Progressive Conservatives in 1984. The riding has remained right leaning ever since.

The riding was dissolved in 1987 and the land was distributed into the Selkirk, Portage-Interlake, Provencher, and Churchill ridings. It was re-created in 1996.

During the 2012 electoral redistribution, it was renamed to Selkirk – Interlake – Eastman.

Boundaries

The riding sits between Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg.

It includes the municipalities of Armstrong, Coldwell, Gimli, Lac du Bonnet, Pinawa, Rockwood, Rosser, St. Andrews, St. Clements, St. Laurent, Victoria Beach and Woodlands.

It includes the City of Selkirk, the towns of Arborg, Beausejour, Lac du Bonnet, Stonewall, Teulon and Winnipeg Beach, and the villages of Dunnottar and Riverton.

The Brokenhead and Dog Creek First Nation Reserves are in this riding.

Industries

The riding features large tourist attractions and cottage country.

It includes the Selkirk Mental Health Centre and the Stony Mountain Institution federal prison.

The riding`s industry focuses mostly on grain and mixed farming.

It includes some parts of Birds Hill Provincial Park.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data