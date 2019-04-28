

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says an electrical system failure in the attic caused a fire in a bungalow on Wordsworth Way Saturday.

The WFPS says crews responded to the fire in the first 100 block of Wordsworth Way shortly after 10 p.m.

Once on scene, firefighters battled heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home, using an offensive approach. They were able to get the blaze under control just after 11 p.m.

Everyone inside the home had already self-evacuated before crews arrived and no one was injured.

There is significant smoke, fire and water damage to the home but no damage estimates are available yet.