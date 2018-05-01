

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Hydro’s electricity rates are set to increase by an average of 3.6 per cent for 2018/2019 beginning on June 1, according to the Public Utilities Board.

Those who belong to the new First Nation On-Reserve Residential customer class are exempt from the electricity rate increase in 2018.

In a news release, PUB said they are still concerned about the cost of the bills and made three recommendations to the province:

- Develop bill affordability programs for lower-income customers;

- Use part of the funds from the Keeyask generating station to pay for the affordability programs;

- Transfer money from the carbon tax to Manitoba Hydro.

The PUB also recommended that the province stop collecting around $900 million in government revenues from Bipole III over the next 13 years. According to the news release, this is the approximate cost of taking the transmission line from the east side of Lake Winnipeg to the west of Lake Manitoba. The PUB said these costs are not the responsibility of Manitoba Hydro ratepayers.

The board also suggested Hydro reduce spending on energy efficiency programs.