WINNIPEG -- Several school divisions in the Westman area are teaming up to provide remote learning options for students who are medically advised to stay home.

The participating schools are in the Brandon, Mountain View, Park West, Rolling River, Southwest Horizon, Swan Valley, and Turtle River areas.

Students in Kindergarten to Grade 8 who are immunocompromised or who have immunocompromised family members in their household and have been medically advised not to attend school are eligible for the online program.

The new partnership between the school divisions will be called the Westman Consortia.

According to a news release Monday, the school divisions are currently working with their schools and communities to identify students and families who would receive remote learning. The schools will then be contacting these families next week to formalize how this remote learning plan will look.

The anticipated start date of the program is September 17 and 18.

The Westman Consortia said it will use a staggered start approach.