WINNIPEG
    • Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd part of Winnipeg Comiccon ensemble

    Elijah Wood arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Elijah Wood arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    Winnipeg Comiccon will feature a pair of hobbits who helped bring the One Ring to Mount Doom.

    Comiccon is welcoming Elijah Wood – Frodo Baggins – and Billy Boyd – Peregrin 'Pippin' Took – to Winnipeg during the three-day event.

    Wood will attend the expo on Saturday, Oct. 26, while Boyd will take in all three days from Oct. 25 to 27.

    Actor Billy Boyd poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film The Hobbit, The Battle of the Five Armies in London, Monday, Dec. 1, 2014. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

    Wood and Boyd will be joining a star-studded lineup which features Alexander Ludwig – Vikings and The Hunger Games – voice actor extraordinaire Alan Tudyk, James Marsters – Buffy the Vampire Slayer– Diana Lee Inosanto – Ahsoka and The Mandalorian – and Veronica Taylor, the original voice of Ash Ketchum in Pokémon, as well as many others.

    Winnipeggers can buy weekend packages and single-day tickets online.

    Winnipeg Comiccon runs from Oct. 25 to 27 at the RBC Convention Centre.

