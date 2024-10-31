WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd pay visit to Winnipeg restaurant

    Elijah Wood and Billy Boyd with the staff at Deer and Almond. (Source: Simon Godbout) Elijah Wood and Billy Boyd with the staff at Deer and Almond. (Source: Simon Godbout)
    One Winnipeg restaurant got a surprise visit from a pair of ‘Lord of the Rings’ stars.

    Elijah Wood and Billy Boyd were in town for Winnipeg Comiccon.

    The stars told event organizers they like to get to know the places they visit through food, and the pair stayed true to their word when they visited Winnipeg’s Deer and Almond on Saturday.

    Simon Godbout, a server at Deer and Almond, said the visit came as a big surprise.

    “I don’t think anyone expected them actually,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.

    “Somebody noticed right away when they walked in. I don’t think we knew that they were coming on the reservation.”

    Godbout, who is a major ‘Lord of the Rings’ fan, said he played it cool throughout the meal. However, at the end of the meal he asked the pair to sign the celebrity wall and take a picture.

    “They were just super nice and genuine guys,” he said.

    “So we were just treating them like normal people until the end.”

    Godbout added he thinks Deer and Almond tends to attract celebrity attention because of its delicious food and the care that goes into the restaurant.

    - With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.

