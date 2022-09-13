Elmwood crash sends three to hospital

A crash in Winnipeg’s Elmwood neighbourhood on Monday night sent three people to hospital.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the two-car crash took place at the corner of Munroe Avenue and Grey Street around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Three people were sent to the hospital as a result of the crash – two in unstable condition and one in critical condition.

Police remained on scene of the crash until close to 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers did not have any further details to provide on the incident.