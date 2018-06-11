Featured
Emerald ash borer control program begins Monday
An undated file photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, shows an adult emerald ash borer. (AP Photo/Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, File)
The City of Winnipeg’s program to manage the emerald ash borer begins on Monday.
This type of beetle is a destructive pest that has killed millions of Ash trees.
If the weather permits, the program will take place Monday to Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is expected to run until July.
The city says it will inject insecticide, approved by Health Canada, directly into the trees.
In Winnipeg, 350,000 trees are at-risk of being killed by the emerald ash borer.