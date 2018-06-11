

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg’s program to manage the emerald ash borer begins on Monday.

This type of beetle is a destructive pest that has killed millions of Ash trees.

If the weather permits, the program will take place Monday to Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is expected to run until July.

The city says it will inject insecticide, approved by Health Canada, directly into the trees.

In Winnipeg, 350,000 trees are at-risk of being killed by the emerald ash borer.