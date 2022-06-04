Emergency alert issued for woman with dementia abducted in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have issued an emergency alert after a woman who lives with dementia was abducted early Saturday morning in what police have called a 'completely random incident'.
Police said it was reported that 63-year-old Sandra McLaughlin was in the rear of a blue 2012 Jeep Patriot that was parked at a gas station in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue. While the Jeep was parked, police said a man came up and stole it shortly before 2 a.m.
Video surveillance shows a man walking up to the Jeep, get in the passenger side and slide over to the driver seat. Police said a family member who had been driving the vehicle with Sandra is then seen walking up and attempting to stop the theft, but the Jeep drives away.
"There is a possibility that whoever took the vehicle may have not known that she was in that vehicle," said Const. Jay Murray with the Winnipeg Police Service. "It is early hours, she does live with dementia, so it is possible that she could still be in the back of that vehicle. We simply do not know at this time."
Police said it was reported that 63-year-old Sandra McLaughlin was in the back seat of a blue 2012 Jeep Patriot that was parked at a gas station in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue. (Supplied: Winnipeg Police Service)
Police said the Jeep, which has a Manitoba licence plate KXR 852, was last seen heading west on Portage Avenue towards the Perimeter Highway.
Police said the Jeep has a large dent on the driver's side door and steel rims that are slightly rusted.
Winnipeg police issued an emergency alert Saturday morning for Winnipeg and southwestern Manitoba, asking people to be on the lookout and to call 911 if they see anything. Murray said police hope that the public will be able to help provide information.
"We are asking everyone to please keep an eye out for this vehicle, please keep an eye out for Sandra, and be aware of the incident."
Winnipeg police issued an emergency alert shortly after 11 a.m. on June 4, 2022, for 63-year-old Sandra McLaughlin who was abducted early Saturday morning. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
Murray said it is unclear if the vehicle continued to drive west on the Trans-Canada Highway or turned off on the Perimeter Highway.
"That is something we are still trying to establish as the investigation progresses," Murray said.
Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for McLaughlin. A silver alert is issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing. Murray said the fact McLaughlin lives with dementia adds to the seriousness of the situation, as she may not be aware of what has happened and may not be able to call police on her own.
He said while car thefts are fairly common in Winnipeg, for someone to be inside the vehicle when it is stolen is unusual.
"It is an unusual incident. We have nothing to indicate that these parties know each other," Murray said. "At this point, it appears to be a completely random incident and a crime of opportunity."
Police are now asking for the public's help to find McLaughlin, who has dementia. She is described as five-foot-seven with a heavier build and long black and white hair. Police said she had been wearing a grey hoodie.
Murray said the ultimate goal is to bring McLaughlin back home safely, however police also want to get information on the vehicle and the suspect.
Police said the suspect is described as being about six feet tall, with dark hair. He was seen wearing a grey jacket, dark-coloured shorts, a hoodie with white writing, sandals and white gloves.
Murray, speaking during a media news conference on Saturday morning, urged the suspect to do the right thing.
"First and foremost, drop her off in safe hands, whether that is a police station or a fire station that's staffed, or contact police," he said. "Our primary goal is her safe return. Everything else falls second to that."
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Winnipeg Police Service’s Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We're not going back': Uvalde superintendent reaffirms no students will return to Robb Elementary after massacre
No students or staff will be returning to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the site of a tragic massacre last month, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell reaffirmed Friday.
Emergency alert issued for woman with dementia abducted in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have issued an emergency alert after a woman who lives with dementia was abducted early Saturday morning in what police have called a 'completely random incident'.
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
Two future kings set to honour Elizabeth at Jubilee concert
Two future monarchs are set to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a special concert in front of Buckingham Palace on Saturday, the third day of the Platinum Jubilee extravaganza marking her 70 years on the throne.
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos tests positive for COVID-19
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, the man at the helm of the federal government's response to COVID-19, announced on Saturday morning that he has tested positive.
U.K. police briefly evacuate London's Trafalgar Square over suspect car
British police on Saturday briefly evacuated London's Trafalgar Square, close to where celebrations are to be held later to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, after reports of a suspicious vehicle but said the security alert had concluded.
Jurors in Hoggard trial to review more testimony after saying they're deadlocked
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard are expected to continue reviewing testimony this morning as deliberations continue for a fifth day.
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Alberta couple discovers dinosaur bone on new property
An Alberta couple discovered a large dinosaur bone while hiking on their new property.
Regina
-
Death at Wascana Lake currently being investigated: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate a death in Wascana Lake.
-
Nurses more likely to quit in next 3 years, health worker survey finds
A new survey of health care workers finds almost one out every four nurses plan to leave their jobs in the next three years -- an alarming finding given the nursing shortages already affecting most provinces.
-
'We can’t build a strong Canada without municipalities': PM highlights importance of collaboration in post-pandemic economic recovery
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave his annual address to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities virtually Friday.
Saskatoon
-
1 dead, 4 charged following Cumberland House Cree Nation standoff
A man is dead following a standoff with police on Cumberland House Cree Nation.
-
Second person arrested in Megan Gallagher’s death makes first court appearance
The second person arrested in connection to a Saskatoon woman’s death appeared in provincial court Friday morning.
-
Nurses more likely to quit in next 3 years, health worker survey finds
A new survey of health care workers finds almost one out every four nurses plan to leave their jobs in the next three years -- an alarming finding given the nursing shortages already affecting most provinces.
Northern Ontario
-
People vote for change in the Timmins riding
Reaction from the Timmins community as the riding votes for change in a major election upset.
-
Canadian grocery chain phasing out plastic bags
Canadian grocery store chain Metro is doing away with single-use plastic bags this year and locations in Sault Ste. Marie are getting a head start.
-
Sudbury MP hosts passport clinic
With people starting to plan for trips again, Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe decided to host a free passport clinic at a local library.
Edmonton
-
Power boaters asked to stay off North Saskatchewan River due to low water levels
Boaters using motorized craft are being told to stay off the North Saskatchewan River by Edmonton emergency crews as water levels remain extremely low.
-
Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test
Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Stampeders improved to 2-0 in pre-season play Friday night with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks.
-
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week that Ukraine is now losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day in combat. By way of comparison, just short of 50 American soldiers died per day on average in 1968 during the Vietnam War's deadliest year for U.S. forces.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario at 671, ICU admissions near 100
The number of people with COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital is at 671 as ICU admissions linked to the virus get closer to the 100 mark.
-
Jurors in Hoggard trial to review more testimony after saying they're deadlocked
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard are expected to continue reviewing testimony this morning as deliberations continue for a fifth day.
-
These major Toronto roadways will be closed this weekend
Drivers in Toronto should be aware of some major road closures happening across the city this weekend.
Calgary
-
Calgary crews respond to 2-alarm fire in northwest community
Less than 24 hours after a two-alarm fire tore through three homes on Friday, Calgary fire crews were called once more to the northwest community of Evanston.
-
No winner in $70M lottery, but $700K jackpot drawn in Calgary
There were no winners in Friday's LOTTO MAX jackpot, which offered a $70M grand prize plus 43 million-dollar prizes, but few tickets bought in Calgary will be bringing smiles to their owner's faces.
-
Calgary home destroyed in early morning fire
Calgary firefighters say no one was injured, but a home was destroyed in a fire in the northwest community of Varsity.
Montreal
-
As gas prices spike, Montreal's bike culture seen as model for rest of the country
Montreal is a cycling leader in North America — particularly due to the city's focus on building a contiguous network of bike lanes that are protected from the rest of the street. The protected lanes attract a wide range of users because the infrastructure increases cyclists' sense of safety.
-
Former Liberal finance minister Carlos Leitao confirms he will not run in Quebec election
Another Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) heavyweight has announced that he will not be a candidate in the upcoming Quebec election in October, as former finance minister Carlos Leitao will not be on the ballot.
-
Woman struck by vehicle while crossing street in Montreal, driver arrested
A woman was trying to cross a Montreal street and hit by a vehicle. She is in critical condition in the hospital.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa motorists paying new record price at the pumps
Prices jumped five cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations overnight to 211.9 cents a litre.
-
4,400 customers briefly lose power in Stittsville area
Hydro Ottawa reported a power outage in Stittsville, affecting more than 4,400 customers Saturday morning.
-
OPP issue more than 70 tickets in commercial vehicle distracted driving blitz
Ontario Provincial Police say more than 70 tickets were issued during a three-day blitz cracking down on distracted driving among commercial vehicle drivers.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotians feel inflation crunch as gas goes up more than 5 cents
Another nickel and a half increase greeted motorists at gas stations in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
Families of N.S. mass shooting victims end boycott, will return to inquiry hearings
Lawyers representing the relatives of victims of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will retake their seats at next week's mass casualty commission hearings.
-
Drive-in movie theatre to open in Halifax later this month
Halifax will soon be home to the largest drive-in east of Montreal. The new Speedway Drive-in will be located in the grandstand parking lot at Scotia Speedworld, near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
Kitchener
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Wanted man considered armed and dangerous arrested in Uptown Waterloo
Hours after releasing a photo of a man considered armed and dangerous, Waterloo regional police say they arrested a man at a licenced establishment in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
Vancouver
-
'This is not right': B.C. cancer patient's chemo treatment delayed because of staff shortages
A Maple Ridge, B.C., man battling Stage 4 cancer says a recent chemotherapy appointment was cancelled due to staffing shortages.
-
Birthday lottery win enables Metro Vancouver family to buy their first home
In yet another example of a lack of affordable housing in the Vancouver area, it took winning a lottery prize for a family to purchase their first home.
-
Man arrested in connection with Trina Hunt homicide, police say
Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of Port Moody, B.C., resident Trina Hunt.
Vancouver Island
-
New Pat Bay Highway overpass to open in 2025: province
The B.C. government says final designs for a new overpass along the Patricia Bay Highway on Vancouver Island are nearly complete, with the overpass expected to open in 2025.
-
B.C. pledges $359M in new funding to fight wildfires
On Friday, the province announced $359 million in new funding for fighting and preventing wildfires in budget 2022.
-
'We just love him so much': Lost family tortoise found on Vancouver Island
After a five day adventure, a roving reptile is back at his home in Metchosin, B.C.