Emergency alert issued for woman with dementia abducted in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have issued an emergency alert after a woman who lives with dementia was abducted early Saturday morning in what police have called a 'completely random incident'.

Police said it was reported that 63-year-old Sandra McLaughlin was in the rear of a blue 2012 Jeep Patriot that was parked at a gas station in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue. While the Jeep was parked, police said a man came up and stole it shortly before 2 a.m.

Video surveillance shows a man walking up to the Jeep, get in the passenger side and slide over to the driver seat. Police said a family member who had been driving the vehicle with Sandra is then seen walking up and attempting to stop the theft, but the Jeep drives away.

"There is a possibility that whoever took the vehicle may have not known that she was in that vehicle," said Const. Jay Murray with the Winnipeg Police Service. "It is early hours, she does live with dementia, so it is possible that she could still be in the back of that vehicle. We simply do not know at this time."

Police said it was reported that 63-year-old Sandra McLaughlin was in the back seat of a blue 2012 Jeep Patriot that was parked at a gas station in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue. (Supplied: Winnipeg Police Service)

Police said the Jeep, which has a Manitoba licence plate KXR 852, was last seen heading west on Portage Avenue towards the Perimeter Highway.

Police said the Jeep has a large dent on the driver's side door and steel rims that are slightly rusted.

Winnipeg police issued an emergency alert Saturday morning for Winnipeg and southwestern Manitoba, asking people to be on the lookout and to call 911 if they see anything. Murray said police hope that the public will be able to help provide information.

"We are asking everyone to please keep an eye out for this vehicle, please keep an eye out for Sandra, and be aware of the incident."

Winnipeg police issued an emergency alert shortly after 11 a.m. on June 4, 2022, for 63-year-old Sandra McLaughlin who was abducted early Saturday morning. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

Murray said it is unclear if the vehicle continued to drive west on the Trans-Canada Highway or turned off on the Perimeter Highway.

"That is something we are still trying to establish as the investigation progresses," Murray said.

Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for McLaughlin. A silver alert is issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing. Murray said the fact McLaughlin lives with dementia adds to the seriousness of the situation, as she may not be aware of what has happened and may not be able to call police on her own.

He said while car thefts are fairly common in Winnipeg, for someone to be inside the vehicle when it is stolen is unusual.

"It is an unusual incident. We have nothing to indicate that these parties know each other," Murray said. "At this point, it appears to be a completely random incident and a crime of opportunity."

Police are now asking for the public's help to find McLaughlin, who has dementia. She is described as five-foot-seven with a heavier build and long black and white hair. Police said she had been wearing a grey hoodie.

Murray said the ultimate goal is to bring McLaughlin back home safely, however police also want to get information on the vehicle and the suspect.

Police said the suspect is described as being about six feet tall, with dark hair. He was seen wearing a grey jacket, dark-coloured shorts, a hoodie with white writing, sandals and white gloves.

UPDATE: Following is video footage of the abduction. If you have any information to share please contact investigators at at 204-986-6250. pic.twitter.com/zLtcMfPg6Q — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 4, 2022

Murray, speaking during a media news conference on Saturday morning, urged the suspect to do the right thing.

"First and foremost, drop her off in safe hands, whether that is a police station or a fire station that's staffed, or contact police," he said. "Our primary goal is her safe return. Everything else falls second to that."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Winnipeg Police Service’s Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219.