

CTV Winnipeg





Canada’s emergency alert system is being tested across most of the country Wednesday.

People in all but two provinces will hear a loud sound come from their phones at some point.

Ontario and Quebec have opted out as they deal with flooding in those provinces.

Manitobans can expect to hear the alert at 1:55 p.m.

The test alert will display on decives, accompanied by the emergency alert sound.

Some people may not hear the sound if their phone it set to vibrate, on silent, or turned off.

Device compatibility, software version, phone settings, and connection to an LTE network can also impact whether the alert is received.