A synchronized system being rolled out will bring public alerts into the digital age for most Manitobans.

As of today, the National Public Alerting System (NPAS) will send warnings of life-threatening emergencies to cell phones, on top of the traditional method using radio and television.

To receive the alerts, Canadians will need to have an LTE device like a smartphone that is compatible with the alert system, and the device must be connected to an LTE cellular network when the alert goes out.

According to the province, some rural and remote communities will not be able to get the alerts, when the conditions aren’t met.

Access to the alerts was something St. Clements resident Gloria Walker wondered about.

While Walker lives in Balsam Harbour, she travels to the area around Gull Lake where she said there are “dead spots.”

“Concerns, cause you’d like to get the info, right? As fast as you can,” said Walker.

Still, Walker, who is used to receiving alerts via television, said she applauds any added alerts that might help to reach more Manitobans.

“I think it would be a great idea,” said Walker.

St. Clements Mayor Debbie Fiebelkorn told CTV News she considered the alerts a step forward.

“I believe in this day and age most people do have access to a cell phone,” said Fiebelkorn.

While Fiebelkorn said there were small areas in the RM where cell service wasn’t ideal, including spots around Gull Lake, she said the majority of St. Clements was free of signal issues.

Between traditional alerts and the new system, Fiebelkorn said she believed her community would be well-informed.

“I think everything will be fine once this alert system is up and running,” said Fiebelhorn.

The Government of Canada has a list of the service providers distributing the alerts on its website