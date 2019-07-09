A carbon monoxide leak at a Winnipeg hotel has sent dozens of people to hospital, at least 15 of them in critical condition.

Witnesses tell us this is a CO leak in the hotel. We are waiting for confirmation from Officials. @CTVNews — Jill Macyshon (@JillMacyshonCTV) July 9, 2019

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is on scene at the Super 8 hotel, near the west Perimeter Highway, where people are being taken from the hotel with oxygen bags.

The City of Winnipeg said more information on a gas leak will be shared with media at 12:15 p.m.

There is no confirmation from the city, however, on how many people were affected and what condition they are in.

Super 8 Owner Justin Schinkel told CTV News at least one of the members of his staff was given oxygen.

Witnesses say crews arrived between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and police arrived on scene around 11:40 a.m.

Members of one family staying at the hotel said they were at Walmart and when they got back were told they could not go back inside.

Eastbound lanes of Portage Avenue are closed at St. Charles Street.

This story is developing. More details to come.

With a file from CTV News' Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon