Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said crews responded to a fire in Transcona Saturday evening.

Officials said the fire broke out shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Victoria Ave. West. When crews arrived everyone had safely made it out.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the kitchen and attic before it was fully extinguished.

Fire officials said there is significant fire, smoke and water damage throughout the house.

No damage estimate is available at this time.

CTV News will provide updates as more information becomes available.