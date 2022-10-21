Emergency crews make early morning river rescue

Winnipeg police say a person is recovering after being rescued from the Assiniboine River early Friday morning.

It happened just after 2:00 a.m. when emergency crews responded to reports of someone being swept down the river towards The Forks.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) drone was launched as crews moved along the riverbank to search for the victim.

At 2:24 a.m. firefighters found the person near The Forks footbridge, about three metres from shore. They were brought in with the WFPS rescue boat to a waiting ambulance. Paramedics assessed the victim and he was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators do not know why the person entered the water, or how long they were in.

Winnipeg police are reminding Winnipeggers to be careful around waterways at this time of year. Rivers, streams, and retention ponds are dangerous. With cold weather on the horizon, parents and educators should remind children about the risks of cold water and thin ice.