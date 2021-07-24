WINNIPEG -- Emergency crews in Winnipeg rescued a person who had climbed up a construction crane in Downtown Winnipeg.

The city said the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were called to Waterfront Drive and James Avenue on Thursday evening.

A person had climbed a crane in the area, estimated to be around 35 metres in height.

"Members of the WFPS and WPS were raised up in the WFPS aerial ladder bucket to establish communication with the individual," the City said in a release.

"Meanwhile, members of the WFPS Technical Rescue Task Force, equipped with specialized safety rope and rescue equipment, climbed the crane."

The city said rescuers were able to speak to the person, who was put on a harness with ropes. More than an hour after being called to the scene, the city said emergency crews lowered the person to the ground.

Paramedics took the person to hospital in unstable condition. They were later upgraded to stable condition.