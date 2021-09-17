Emergency crews respond to crash in Downtown Winnipeg

WINNIPEG -

Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Downtown Winnipeg Friday morning.

Images from the scene show a car overturned at Kennedy Street and York Avenue.

Winnipeg police, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene.

A spokesperson for Winnipeg police said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash outside of the courthouse at 9:30 a.m., and there were no serious injuries.

