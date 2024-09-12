Emergency exercise taking place at Winnipeg airport Thursday

WINNIPEG
    People travelling through Winnipeg Richardson International Airport on Thursday may notice a number of emergency personnel on the tarmac – but the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) assures it is just a training exercise.

    In a release, the WAA said passengers and airport visitors should “not be alarmed” if see they see increased emergency activity on the airfield including emergency vehicles, personnel, and airport equipment on the airfield.

    The airports authority said it runs regular exercises – like simulated emergency and security-related incidents - throughout the year to test protocols and procedures alongside partner agencies.

    The WAA said the live emergency exercise is scheduled take place between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

