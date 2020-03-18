WINNIPEG -- The Reeve of Emerson-Franklin says the decision to restrict non-essential travel at the Canada-United States border is necessary to help halt the spread of COVID-19, but he notes there will be an economic impact on the community.

Canada and the U.S. both agreed Wednesday to close the border between the two countries to all non-essential travellers. Shipments, trade and commerce travellers, such as truck drivers, can continue crossing the border.

Emerson-Franklin Reeve David Carlson said Wednesday the closure of the border was “inevitable.”

“We need to do what we have to do to halt the spread of this virus, and it seems to be more prevalent in the United States, so I think it’s real peace of mind that we’re closing the border,” he said.

He adds the decision to close the border will have a positive impact on some people in the community.

“We do have customs officers that live in the community that would be processing people that are crossing the border. We have RCMP officers that have connections with some people at the border, so mitigating those risks should only be a plus, but there’s definitely the other side of it where businesses and jobs and things can be affected.”

Carlson said businesses that rely on cross-border travellers, such as the duty-free store, will see an economic impact.

“A lot of their customers won’t be crossing, and that’s very unfortunate,” he said. “They’re a big employer in our community.”

He’s hoping the closure will be a short-term situation, but he notes the situation is always evolving.

“If it is longer-term, we just have to do our part to hope that this virus doesn’t spread any further,” Carlson said. “We do have vulnerable people in our community, we have seniors in our community that we want to make sure are safe, and other people with other illnesses. We just have to do what we need to do to make sure people are safe.”

Carlson notes the community has taken steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including suspending recreation programming, closing their arenas and rotating shifts among town employees. The community’s meal program for seniors is now strictly home delivery, he adds.

The date for non-essential travel ceasing at the border is not yet known.