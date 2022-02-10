Emerson port of entry shut down by vehicle blockade: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP says the Emerson Port of Entry has been shut down due to a demonstration.

According to a social media post Thursday morning, the demonstration involves a large number of vehicles and farm equipment, and no traffic is able to get through.

“The port of entry is shut down. Please avoid the area,” the tweet reads.

The closure follows similar demonstrations at border crossings in Coutts, Alta., and at the Ambassador Bridge in Ontario against pandemic restrictions and mandates.

RCMP said they are on scene and “in the process of opening up a dialogue with the organizer.”

