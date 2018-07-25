Three Manitoba women were reunited with their mother Wednesday after being stranded on an island for nearly three days.

Natasha Wellman, Twyla Batenchuk and Ashley Batenchuk were lost on Lake Winnipeg with their cousin Stewart and his girlfriend Sadie.

The group ran out of fuel en route to Poplar River Friday night after leaving from Pine Dock, Man., in an aluminum boat.

Carol Batenechuk told CTV News the five managed to make it to George Island, not far from Poplar River, but had no way of contacting family because their radio antenna was broken.

While the stranded boaters remained hopeful, Ashley Batenchuk said there were moments of concern and doubt.

“Just wondering if they were looking for us, if they were worried about us.”

Her sister Ashley Wellman explained that along with having little food, they had to contend with the elements. The group managed to keep a fire going when it was dry, and sought shelter in an old fishing shack when it rained.

“When it got dark, it was cold at night, so we had to keep each other warm,” said Wellman.

Meanwhile, family members began looking for the missing boaters when they didn’t arrive Friday night, and contacted police on Saturday.

RCMP Manitoba said it deployed boats, helicopters, and float planes in hopes of finding the group. A military Hercules aircraft from CFB Trenton was also involved in the search.

Relief came Monday, when the stranded boaters managed to get the radio antenna working and subsequently signaled a family member for help, who found them a short while later.

All three sisters said they planned to be more cautious about future trips, and expressed gratitude to all who were involved in the search.

Their mother Carol Batenchuk said she was just relieved that they were found safe and sound.

“I’ve never won a lottery before but it feels like I’ve won one. I’m just so glad they’re home.”