Brothers of a bus driver who was fatally stabbed in February of 2017 called his death senseless Monday at a sentencing hearing that saw attorneys for both the Crown and defence recommend the same sentence.

Brian Kyle Thomas was convicted of second degree murder in January in connection with the death of Irvine Jubal Fraser.

Fraser was 58 when he died after a fight with Thomas that started on his bus and ended outside the vehicle on the University of Manitoba campus.

Thomas’ conviction carries an automatic life sentence of 25 years, with the possibility of parole after 10 years. Both the Crown and defence are asking Thomas be eligible after 12 years.

For Fraser’s family, who call him Jubal, the pain and loss will be with them for the rest of their lives.

Dean Byard is one of three brothers who gave victim impact statements in court Monday.

"I was known as his other wife, we spent so much time together, and I just miss him," said Byard, crying after the hearing.

"It was kind of frustrating because I can't understand why the Crown was only asking for 12 years when they should be asking for 20, at least 20,” he said.

“Don't look for excuses why you did it. The guy had a choice. You could have turned around and walked away."

Thomas’ mother, Cynthia Thomas, was also in court.

"It's very emotional for me and it’s very emotional that they are still angry about with what's going. I'm not angry with what they said. All I have to do is pray and forgive, is what I do," she said after the hearing.

Thomas' defence lawyer, Ted Mariash, said his client has remorse.

“It's difficult for him to verbalize things as eloquently as a lawyer might. He is sorry that Mr. Fraser lost his life,” he said.

The family is remembering Fraser as a loving husband and father who was funny and kind.

Chief Justice Glenn Joyal asked for clarification around the reason why the Crown was seeking 12 years. He has yet to make a final decision on the sentence.

Joyal said he wants Thomas and Fraser's family to have closure, and hopes sentencing can conclude before the end of July.

READ MORE: Guilty verdict delivered in slain bus driver trial