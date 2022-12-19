'Emotionally, I am drained:' Winnipeg man's cancer surgery cancelled at last minute
A Winnipeg man who waited months for prostate cancer surgery is now left to wait even longer. David Gaboury told CTV News he went in for his prostatectomy, a procedure where the prostate is either partially or entirely removed, on Friday, December 16, 2022, only to have it cancelled at the very last second. He told CTV News to say he is disappointed is an understatement.
"Emotionally I am drained by it, there's no other way to describe it," Gaboury said.
Gaboury was diagnosed with prostate cancer six months ago. He said the cancer was caught very early, but his doctor told him he would need surgery to treat it. In October, he was given his surgery date of Dec. 16 and Gaboury had been preparing for the day ever since.
He said he went to Grace Hospital for the procedure a few hours before the scheduled start time, preparations started, and he was told he would be given an IV.
"I waited and waited for the IV to come and three hours later they came back to tell me, 'well you're not going to get the IV because your surgery has been cancelled because of lack of beds,'" Gaboury explained.
Gaboury said he was shocked to learn there was not a bed put aside for him since his surgery was not elective and it was scheduled months in advance.
"There are bound to be things that can't be planned for but there just doesn't seem to be the capacity to meet that requirement and still do their regularly scheduled surgeries," he said.
A spokesperson for Shared Health tells CTV News it can appreciate that any surgical postponement is concerning for patients and their families – particularly for those experiencing cancer.
“This is why cancer surgeries continue to be prioritized by Manitoba’s surgical program, as they have been throughout the pandemic,” reads the written response.
The spokesperson also said postponements of cancer surgeries are exceedingly rare, with three occurring at Grace Hospital in the past seven months. They explained it does happen sometimes because of a variety of reasons, like staff and bed availability, patient fitness and an unexpected surge in emergency surgeries – the latter of which occurred last Friday at the Grace.
“There were more than 10 emergency patient admissions for surgery at the hospital on Friday. All but one elective procedure was postponed that day as a result in order to maintain inpatient capacity at the hospital, with surgeons at the Grace pivoting their focus to emergency patients and individuals with urgent cancer cases,” reads the statement.
Shared Health specific cases but generally, a postponement of a cancer case would only occur following consultation with the patient’s surgeon and the site lead for surgery and both would need to agree that delaying the surgery would cause the patient no long-term negative medical outcomes. Any delayed cancer surgery would normally be urgently rescheduled in consultation with the patient’s surgeon.
Gaboury is keeping his unused hospital bag packed even though he doesn’t know when his surgery will be rescheduled.
His concern is the cancer may spread before that day comes.
"I think that this needs to be addressed not just for myself but in general,” he said. “How many others are going to be cancelled and what's going to be the effect on people's health?"
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
Three of 5 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. were members of condo board, police say
Three of the five people fatally gunned down in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday night were members of the condo board, police say.
'Stressful' and 'demoralizing': Canadians share their experience with surgery delays amid rise in respiratory cases
Hospitals across Canada remain overwhelmed by a hike in the number of patients with respiratory illnesses. Several Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share how their family members' surgeries have been delayed or cancelled as a result, leaving some 'in pain and suffering' for months.
Head of CTV News Michael Melling reassigned after Lisa LaFlamme fallout
CTV News head Michael Melling, who became embroiled in the fallout of the departure of top anchor Lisa LaFlamme, is now being replaced in his role.
'Emotionally, I am drained:' Winnipeg man's cancer surgery cancelled at last minute
A Winnipeg man who waited months for prostate cancer surgery is now left to wait even longer.
'Where's Jeffrey?': Mom renews effort to find son who disappeared from Slave Lake, Alta., in 1980
It's been 42 years since Jeffrey Dupres disappeared from his home in northern Alberta. He was just three years old and living in Slave Lake, Alta., at the time. His mom Denise McKee hasn't given up, recently releasing an age-progression photo of what Jeffrey might look like as a middle-aged man.
Jeremy Clarkson column about Meghan sparks tide of criticism
British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson said Monday he is 'horrified to have caused so much hurt' with a scathing column about Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, that attracted a flood of complaints.
Police say they have ground to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
Ottawa police procuring equipment ahead of possible 'Freedom Convoy' reboot: chief
Ottawa's new police chief says his officers have already begun preparing for a possible reboot of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest next year, and vows there will not be a repeat of the occupation that took over downtown Ottawa for weeks last winter.
Regina
-
Man faces attempted murder charge following stabbing: Regina police
A Regina man is facing a charge of attempted murder following a stabbing last week.
-
Extreme cold warnings issued for southwestern Sask.
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan as wind chill values hit -40 C.
-
Santa's helpers spread Christmas cheer to Sask. First Nations communities
This is Santa Claus’ busiest time of the year, which is why he needs some help.
Saskatoon
-
'Things start to freeze up': the challenges of dealing with extreme cold
We shouldn’t be surprised by extreme cold weather in our province, but as we head into Christmas weekend, the frigid forecast is on the mind for many.
-
Saskatoon man caps off world-record World Cup attendance at nail-biting final
Saskatoon resident Lee Kormish attended 41 full 2022 World Cup games, including the finale.
-
Sawed-off rifles and meth found after traffic stop: Sask. RCMP
North Battleford RCMP arrested five people, recovered a stolen vehicle and seized weapons and drugs while investigating a string of reports of shots being fired in the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police investigating weekend homicide
Timmins police are investigating after the body of a lone, male victim was found at a Mountjoy Street South apartment on Sunday. It is the third murder in the northeast in less than a week.
-
Winter storm should hit northeast Ont. around Christmas
Several communities in northeastern Ontario should expect a very snowy Christmas, Environment Canada said Monday.
-
Allegedly drunk driver crashes into OPP cruiser at R.I.D.E. checkpoint
Police charged a motorist accused of crashing into a marked OPP cruiser at a R.I.D.E. checkpoint with impaired driving.
Edmonton
-
'Where's Jeffrey?': Mom renews effort to find son who disappeared from Slave Lake, Alta., in 1980
It's been 42 years since Jeffrey Dupres disappeared from his home in northern Alberta. He was just three years old and living in Slave Lake, Alta., at the time. His mom Denise McKee hasn't given up, recently releasing an age-progression photo of what Jeffrey might look like as a middle-aged man.
-
Onion Lake Cree Nation sues Alberta over sovereignty act, alleging harmful intent
A First Nation is challenging the sovereignty act in court for fear it gives the provincial government new powers encroaching on its treaty rights.
-
Murder charge laid in shooting death of Edmonton Elks running back
A 24-year-old man from Memphis, Tenn., has been arrested and charged with killing Edmonton Elk Christian Saulsberry.
Toronto
-
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
-
Three of 5 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. were members of condo board, police say
Three of the five people fatally gunned down in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday night were members of the condo board, police say.
-
'Significant winter storm' expected to hit GTA this week and into holiday weekend
A ‘significant winter storm’ is expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Thursday and continue into the holiday weekend.
Calgary
-
Deep freeze: Calgarians hunker down for cold snap
Dave Litwin wasn't planning a shopping trip to Canadian Tire on Monday morning but apparently his truck was.
-
Does Alberta need a parliamentary secretary for civil liberties? Expert weighs in
Though Alberta now has someone tasked with protecting post-secondary free speech, a political expert at the University of Alberta says he doesn’t think there is a problem with free speech being limited at campuses.
-
911 dispatch needs to be changed, Calgary fire chief says
The head of Calgary's fire department is formally adding his voice to a movement to change Alberta's emergency dispatch system.
Montreal
-
'30-by-30': What's in the COP15 biodiversity summit agreement
A United Nations nature summit culminated on Monday with a global deal to protect the ecosystems that prop up half the world economy, and prevent the further loss of already ravaged plant and animal populations.
-
Memorial service and funeral scheduled for Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run
The memorial service and funeral for seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska is set for this week at the Saint-Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. The girl's father, Andreii Legenkovska, who serves in Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces, arrived in Montreal Sunday and will be at the services along with Mariia's mother.
-
Canadian Judicial Council recommends Quebec judge's removal from bench
The Canadian Judicial Council is recommending that a Quebec Superior Court judge be removed from the bench for what it calls serious misconduct.
Ottawa
-
Brazen Ottawa carjacking caught on camera
A man forced a pregnant woman and her young son from their car on Riverside Drive Sunday night. The incident was caught on dashcam.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant winter storm' in Ottawa just before Christmas
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for a 'significant winter storm' late this week into the holiday weekend. The weather agency is advising people to consider changing their travel plans.
-
Ottawa police procuring equipment ahead of possible 'Freedom Convoy' reboot: chief
Ottawa's new police chief says his officers have already begun preparing for a possible reboot of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest next year, and vows there will not be a repeat of the occupation that took over downtown Ottawa for weeks last winter.
Atlantic
-
'We will fight this': N.B. unions protest Bill 23 outside Labour Minister, MLA offices
Members of the New Brunswick Federation of Labour, its affiliate unions, and Unifor were seen protesting Bill 23 outside the office of Labour Minister Trevor Holder on Monday, as well as several other MLA offices across the province.
-
Conflict over new Indigenous lobster fishery continues to smoulder amid some progress
Federal conservation officers have seized more than 7,000 lobster traps in the two years since violence flared in Nova Scotia when a First Nation tried to assert a treaty right by fishing out of season.
-
University of New Brunswick Saint John campus to get $38-million health centre
The University of New Brunswick Saint John campus is getting a $38-million health and social innovation centre funded by the provincial and federal governments.
Kitchener
-
Business security camera captures scene of Kitchener shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
WRPS officer charged with possession, making child pornography available
A Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officer has been charged in connection to an online child sexual exploitation investigation.
-
Lawyer calls for safer streets for cyclists and pedestrians
A recent string of crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians in Waterloo region has caught the attention of a Toronto-based lawyer.
Vancouver
-
'Total chaos': Flights cancelled, delayed as YVR grapples with icy conditions
Many frustrated travellers faced hours-long delays at Vancouver airport Monday as staff worked to keep runways and taxiways free from ice and snow.
-
Aston Martin struggles to navigate snowy Vancouver road in viral TikTok video
Video of an Aston Martin struggling to navigate a snowy Vancouver hill has gone viral online, as officials urge drivers to stay off the roads unless prepared for challenging conditions.
-
Burnaby RCMP pull over 50 snow-covered cars in 1 morning
More than 50 drivers who had not cleared snow from their vehicles were pulled over Monday morning in Burnaby, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
Search for missing hiker near Victoria suspended
Approximately 170 search-and-rescue volunteers from across B.C. converged on the hiking trails near Sooke, B.C., on Saturday in an effort to locate Melissa McDevitt, who last spoke to her family on Dec. 8.
-
Vancouver Island weather: Heavy snow expected overnight, freezing rain later this week
While light snow has been floating around the Greater Victoria area since Sunday evening, the activity picks up Monday night and into Tuesday afternoon.
-
B.C. universities to receive $4.3 million for innovation research funding: minister
Four British Columbia universities will receive $4.3 million from a government research and innovation program to help fund projects in the fields of health, technology and natural resources.