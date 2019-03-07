Winnipeg police say allegations of a sexual assault at a Winnipeg care home have led to the arrest of a man who worked at the facility.

Const. Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service said it happened in November 2018 and the victim advised staff at the facility what had happened.

CTV News has confirmed the facility is Extendicare Oakview Place located in the St. James area of Winnipeg. Police say the victim, a resident there, is a senior.

On Wednesday police arrested a man on a charge of sexual assault who police confirmed worked at the care home.

Oakview Place is owned by Extendicare, and the company’s regional director Ron Parent told CTV News in an email:

“While for privacy reasons we cannot discuss any particular resident, or incident, we can tell you that the employee in question was removed from work immediately and is no longer employed with Extendicare. Resident care and safety are our top priorities. On learning of the incident, we immediately reported it to the police. We continue to work proactively with our team members to provide the highest quality of care, dignity and safety to our residents.”

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority refers patients to Extendicare, but the facility is privately owned and operated. In a statement to CTV News, a WRHA spokesperson said the incident has been reported to Manitoba’s Protection for Persons in Care Office, going on to write, “We were extremely troubled to learn of these allegations, and we extend our sincerest sympathies to the victim and her family. We have been in close contact with Oakview Place and Extendicare since this matter was first brought to our attention shortly after the incident occurred.”

When asked if police were concerned there could be other victims, Carver said, “I don't like using the word concerned, because it would suggest we have something that would lead us to that conclusion. It's just part and parcel of what we do in investigations like this, to spread the net fairly wide and make sure that if there are victims we do our best to locate them."

Police said they can’t share information on the work history of the man they arrested but that he isn’t known to police.

“If they've never show up on anyone's radar before, the system can't screen them out. We can have every system in place you can imagine, we can do every background check you can imagine," said Carver.

Police said the man arrested has been released on a promise to appear in court.