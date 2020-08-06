WINNIPEG -- The Tim Hortons location in Brandon, Man. along the Trans Canada Highway has closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"We can confirm the Tim Hortons restaurant located at 1845 Middleton Ave Brandon, MB is currently closed. We were informed that a team member who works at this restaurant tested positive for COVID-19. We wish the employee a full recovery," the organization said in an emailed statement to CTV News.

The statement said the health and safety of guests and employees is a top priority. It wasn't confirmed when the employee was diagnosed with the virus.

"Following public health guidelines, team members who worked closely with this person are self-isolating for 14 days and will be supported through Tim Hortons corporate and restaurant owner COVID-19 compensation fund to make up for any lost wages."

The statement went on to say the restaurant will remain closed until it can be properly cleaned and sanitized and another crew can be brought in.