Employee at Club Regent Casino tests positive for COVID-19

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) says two employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week – one of which was working at the Club Regent Casino.

MBLL said the employee at the Club Regent Casino is currently in self-isolation. They last worked on Dec. 17, between 5 and 11:30 p.m.

"The employee was not experiencing symptoms during their shift but developed symptoms the following day," MBLL said in a statement.

The other positive case was an employee at the St. Anne’s Liquor Mart Express at 215 St. Anne’s Road. MBLL said the employee last worked on Dec. 18 between 4:15 and 10:15 p.m. and on Dec. 19 between 2:15 and 6:15 p.m.

MBLL said the employee is currently self-isolating, and was not experiencing symptoms during their shifts.

MBLL said anyone who is experiencing symptoms should self-isolate and call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257.