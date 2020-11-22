WINNIPEG -- An employee at Winnipeg's largest Liquor Mart has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries confirmed a worker at the Grant Park Liquor Mart was notified of a positive test result Sunday.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said the employee is in self-isolation and was at work on the following days:

Wednesday, Nov. 18, between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19, between 4:30 and 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20, between 4 and 5:30 p.m.

The crown corporation said the employee developed minor symptoms during their last shift.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said the employee followed all safety protocols like masks wearing and physical distancing.

The store was closed on Sunday with a sign that said it was temporarily closed for unscheduled cleaning.

Anyone with COVID-19 related symptoms is asked to immediately self-isolate and contact Health Links for further advice on the need for testing.

According to the store's website, the Grant Park Liquor Mart boasts the biggest product selection of liquor in all of Manitoba and has the only "Distinctions" Room in the province: a glass-enclosed room featuring unique wine and spirit products.